US Air Force selects Raytheon to develop Common Tactical Edge Network

The U.S. Air Force selected aerospace giant Raytheon to develop a Common Tactical Edge Network, or CTEN.

Raytheon says that its business unit Raytheon Intelligence & Space has been selected to develop a CTEN in support of the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System. RI&S is one of nine companies selected to demonstrate portions of the network.

CTEN will provide edge networking to help operators enable distributable battle management command and control in highly contested environments to support Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will build upon advanced networking products previously developed, to demonstrate an architecture that enables aerial network interoperability. To support this development, RI&S will expand its expertise in model-based systems engineering and DevSecOps as the basis for the design to support this development.

“We have a rich history of creating resilient, collaborative and secure networks,” said Paul Meyer, president, Department 22 at RI&S. “This enables us to put forward a solution ready to meet the U.S. Air Force’s need for an interoperable and integrated convergence layer.”

“At Raytheon BBN, we’ve been advancing state-of-the-art wireless communications systems since the 1970s,” said Jason Redi, Raytheon BBN president. “Today, we have focused investments in creating networked communications that span every domain from underwater to outer space. We are ensuring these new advancements provide our customers critical advantages faster, as they layer secure communications across multiple platforms in joint, all-domain, distributed, disrupted, disconnected and denied environments.”

CTEN is RI&S’ latest milestone to advance the Air Force’s alignment with the DOD’s JADC2 vision. Raytheon Technologies was recently selected as an industry partner for the U.S. Air Force ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium.

Raytheon Technologies is contributing its multi-domain footprint of capabilities in space systems, resilient communications, sensors, effectors, secure processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and mission software to the DOD JADC2 architecture.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space work will be completed out of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Aerial Networks Division at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts. The selected companies will demonstrate their solutions in the fourth quarter 2022.