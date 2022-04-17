US Air Force gets new sniper rifles

The U.S. Air Force has announced that its newest Squad Designated Marksmanship Rifle, called an SDMR, is tested on a range at Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

The details were given in a 16 April media release, to announce the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Small Arms Program Office is in the final phase of delivering the SDMR to units across the Air Force.

The Air Force purchased approximately 1,464 SDMRs that will be distributed across the service based on approved allowances, according to a recent service news release.

The SDMR is a semi-automatic, 7.62x51mm caliber rifle designed by Heckler & Koch for missions requiring combat over-watch with precision-fire capability to accurately engage targets up to 600 meters.

The SDMR was fielded to Air Force units this year. It is a multi-role asset, set to meet multiple missions taking place around the world.

It will replace legacy M24 Sniper Weapon Systems for security forces defenders performing base defense operations in-garrison and in contingency support.

The SDMR is lighter weight in comparison to other 7.62 platforms and will also replace the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper Systems rifle for pararescuemen and Guardian Angels, saving them 5 pounds in gear while out on missions.

Finally, the SDMR’s precision-fire capability will be wielded by Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians to eliminate small munitions in their standoff munition disruption activities.

“We’re excited to field this incredible weapon system,” said Matthew Hamer, Small Arms Program Office lead. “Being able to field one solution that can effectively achieve multiple missions epitomizes Air Force acquisition strategies and shows Airmen ability to adapt to any situation.”