US Air Force awards L3Harris contract for GEO support tool

L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems L.P., based in Greenville, Texas, has received an $8,894,857 contract modification to advance a software prototype aimed at improving global geostationary (GEO) operations.

The funding supports ongoing U.S. Air Force efforts to increase system performance and resilience across distributed networks.

According to a Department of Defense contract announcement, the modification applies to an existing effort under contract FA8750-21-C-1506 and brings the total contract value to $17,678,488. The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Computing, Communications, and Information Systems Contracting Branch, located in Rome, New York, is the contracting authority.

The project focuses on “leveraging lower latencies and hardening for great global geo on generic gear software prototype,” the announcement stated.

While the technical details remain limited due to the nature of the work, the emphasis appears to be on improving the speed, reliability, and security of satellite-based communications and mission systems.

The work will be performed at the company’s facilities in Greenville, Texas, with completion expected by October 31, 2028. Fiscal Year 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $562,100 are being obligated at the time of award.

L3Harris, a long-time contractor for advanced communications and defense systems, has been involved in multiple programs tied to secure space and airborne communications. The prototype in question appears to support U.S. efforts to maintain reliable command-and-control links over geostationary assets, which are increasingly vital to both military and strategic operations.

L3Harris is expected to continue prototype development and testing over the next three years, with eventual integration potential across broader defense communication networks.