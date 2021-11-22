Ukrainian special ops receives modern counter-sniper systems

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have taken delivery of modern counter-sniper systems, according to Militarnyi.

Citing a report from the Ukrainian-based Archer company, the Militarnyi reported that Special Operations Forces has received two SYCH M30 counter-sniper systems with cooled thermal imagers.

These systems are designed for reconnaissance and surveillance in all weather conditions day and night (detection, tracking, target coordinates).

Counter-sniper systems are multifunctional optical-electronic devices that are designed for round-the-clock video monitoring of the area. They designed to search for targets and automatically detect masked optical aiming and surveillance devices, determine their coordinates and distances in difficult terrain and urban buildings.