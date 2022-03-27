Ukrainian Soldiers blows up Russian helicopter with anti-tank missile

Ukrainian official released footage that appears to show a Russian helicopter struck with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, sharred footage appears to shows the moment Ukrainina Soldiers blows to bits what it is claimed to be a Russian helicopter.

“A missile hits the helicopter of the occupiers at the airfield,” he said on Telegram.

In the video, a helicopter (which was reportedly an Mi-8AMTSh) bursts into flames after being targeted by a ATGM weapon.

It should also be noted that on March 25, the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shot down 3 aircraft and 3 Orlan-10 drones of the Russian invaders.