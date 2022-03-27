Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers blows up Russian helicopter with anti-tank missile

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian official released footage that appears to show a Russian helicopter struck with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, sharred footage appears to shows the moment Ukrainina Soldiers blows to bits what it is claimed to be a Russian helicopter.

“A missile hits the helicopter of the occupiers at the airfield,” he said on Telegram.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In the video, a helicopter (which was reportedly an Mi-8AMTSh) bursts into flames after being targeted by a ATGM weapon.

Image by oryxspioenkop.com

It should also be noted that on March 25, the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shot down 3 aircraft and 3 Orlan-10 drones of the Russian invaders.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine