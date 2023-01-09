Monday, January 9, 2023
Ukrainian military receives first ACSV armored vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Canada reportedly had successfully delivered the first brand-new Armored Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) to Ukraine.

Footages of the Canadian-made armored vehicles began emerging on social media on December 2022, and showed ACSV in Troop Cargo Vehicle (TCV) configuration.

The ACSV is a wheeled armored personnel carrier developed by General Dynamics Land Systems. It is based on the LAV 6.0 platform and will integrate with and support the existing LAV 6.0 platform, an improved version of the LAV III 8×8 armored vehicle with an inherent Double-V hull.

The ACSV is powered by a Caterpillar C9 engine developing 450 hp. coupled to a ZF transmission with 7 forward and 1 reverse speed. The vehicle can run at a maximum speed of 100 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 600 km.

The new armoured vehicle was not previously seen in the Ukrainian service. The ACSVs had been destined for the Canadian Army and were in the process of being delivered, but instead were delivered to Ukraine.

Canada pledged 39 ACSVs for Ukraine in June.

