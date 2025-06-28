type here...

Ukrainian drones hit Russian airbase in Crimea

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian strike drones targeted the Russian military airfield at Kirovske in eastern Crimea overnight, hitting multiple assets including ammunition depots, air defense positions, and an aircraft parking area, according to the Militarnyi news outlet and Crimean monitoring group Krymskyi Veter.

The attack, which took place around 3 a.m., resulted in at least five to six explosions near the base. Prior to the blasts, residents reported the distinct sound of drones flying overhead. Russian air defenses in Dzhankoy district reportedly engaged incoming targets around 1:30 a.m., likely the same drones involved in the strike.

Following the explosions, videos posted to social media showed a large fire on the base, with audible secondary detonations attributed to stored munitions.

According to Krymskyi Veter, one helicopter and a fighter aircraft were destroyed. The outlet reported that at least one aviation stand was directly hit in the attack.

In a separate assessment, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) satellites recorded intense thermal activity in the area, further confirming that fires broke out across the airfield during the night.

Kirovske airbase is one of Russia’s key aviation hubs in Crimea and has been used to support operations across southern Ukraine. Since June 2024, Ukrainian forces have stepped up attacks against Russian military infrastructure on the peninsula, repeatedly targeting airfields with long-range strike drones and precision-guided munitions.

As noted by Militarnyi, Ukrainian drone operations have become more coordinated and precise over the past year, forcing Russia to disperse its aircraft, relocate air defense systems away from frontline duties, and deploy decoy aircraft to protect operational assets.

With confirmed visual and satellite evidence, the latest attack adds to a growing list of Ukrainian strikes that have challenged Russia’s ability to maintain secure rear-area airfields on the peninsula.

