Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian air defense system with precision strikes

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian military has released aeriel footage showing Ukraine’s artillery destroying a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system with precision strikes.

The released footage reportedly shows a Ukrainian HIMARS launcher destroying a Russian truck-mounted road-mobile air defense system.

The guided rocket’s precision strike damages the hidden air defense system.

The Pantsir (SA-22 Greyhound NATO code name) is a Russian-made small-range weapon designated to strike air targets with automatic anti-aircraft guns and missiles with radio-command guidance and infrared and radar tracking.

Pantsir-S1 air-defense systems feature both short-range surface-to-air missiles and 30mm automatic cannons designed to defend ground installations against a variety of weapons, including fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, ballistic and cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions and unmanned air vehicles.

As its specific feature, the weapon combines the multi-channel target acquisition and tracking system and the missile/artillery armament designed to strike targets at an altitude of up to 15 km and within a range of 20 km.

