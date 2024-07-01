Ukraine unveils new “Djura” tactical armored vehicle

Ukrainian armored vehicle manufacturer NVO “Practika” has introduced its new lightweight tactical armored vehicle, “Djura.”

The announcement was made during initial factory trials attended by representatives from Ukrainian security agencies, as reported by “Militarnyi.”

The “Djura” is built on the chassis of a Toyota Land Cruiser 70, known for its simplicity and reliability. This vehicle is designed for low-risk tactical missions and is intended for use by police units and Special Operations Forces. Its relatively low weight and compact size allow for discreet operations.

Engineers have modified the original Land Cruiser 70 chassis, reinforcing the suspension and upgrading the braking system to accommodate the increased weight. The vehicle features an armored capsule that provides protection equivalent to NATO’s STANAG 4569 level 1, capable of withstanding 5.45mm caliber bullets and protecting against multiple grenade explosions under the wheels or floor.

In addition to the pickup version, potential customers can choose alternative configurations with a two-compartment capsule that can transport two additional infantrymen or be used as a medical evacuation vehicle.

Weighing in at 5 tons, the “Djura” is powered by a robust 200-horsepower diesel engine with 430 Nm of torque. Developers highlight the engine’s power and reliability, with minimal electronic components. The vehicle can be equipped with automatic, semi-automatic, or manual transmissions based on customer requirements.

The “Djura” is fitted with an open turret for a 7.62mm machine gun, featuring a small armor shield. This design choice, compared to fully enclosed turrets on larger vehicles, is intended to maintain a low center of gravity, reducing the risk of rollovers during sharp turns.