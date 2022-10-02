Sunday, October 2, 2022
Ukraine shares drone video showing a Russian Ka-52 being shot down

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Armed Forces shared a drone video showing a Russian Kamov Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter being shot down.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone filmed the moment when Ukrainian Soldiers shot down a Russian gunship in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine.

The footage, which has been recorded by a Bayraktar TB2 drone, shows the Russian Ka-52 helicopter flying at an ultra-low level over the fields until it gets hit and crashes into the ground.

According to open-source intel tracker Oryx, Russia has lost at least 20 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters since Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport said that Ka-52 is a highly-maneuverable helicopter armed with a powerful armament complex and is capable to execute any combat task with high efficiency.

“Ka-52 has a high combat survivability and combat power, it can be operated round-the-clock, it has a wide range of aerial weapons and high It is the only helicopter in the world that is equipped with the Ejection & Shock absorbing System,” Rosoboronexport said on its website.

