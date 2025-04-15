type here...

Ukraine runs largest ground drone trial yet

By Dylan Malyasov
Courtesy Photo

Ukraine’s BRAVE1 defense technology cluster has announced the country’s largest test of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to date.

According to an official statement from BRAVE1, more than 70 ground-based robotic platforms from 50 Ukrainian manufacturers were deployed in a coordinated field trial.

The test involved navigating a 10-kilometer course under extreme conditions, including exposure to electronic warfare measures with variable jamming frequencies and an unfamiliar route.

The results, BRAVE1 said, exceeded expectations. Most of the participating vehicles successfully completed the route and confirmed their ability to carry heavy payloads across long distances.

Unlike aerial drones, which are constrained by size and endurance, UGVs can transport larger payloads — including munitions, supplies, and even explosive charges — across complex terrain. Many of the systems involved in the trial were tested for reconnaissance, mine clearance, precision strike capabilities, and logistics support.

In a release, BRAVE1 noted that these systems are already being fielded by Ukrainian combat formations, including the 3rd, 5th, and 92nd Separate Assault Brigades, as well as National Guard units and special operations forces from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence agency.

The event was closely coordinated with the country’s Security and Defense Forces, who provided engineering support and tactical oversight. The aim, officials said, is not only to evaluate system performance but to help develop standardized procedures for robotic operations in logistics and casualty evacuation.

Ukrainian officials view this trial as a milestone in accelerating the country’s autonomous warfare capabilities. With Russia’s continued use of drones and EW systems across the front, Ukraine is attempting to leap ahead with homegrown ground-based robotics designed to function in contested and jammed environments.

According to BRAVE1, the next phase involves refining operational concepts for combat and support roles and achieving the optimal balance of firepower, mobility, and survivability for future UGV platforms.

The war in Ukraine has served as a proving ground for modern unmanned systems, and Kyiv is signaling that its ground robotics program is ready to play a much larger role.

