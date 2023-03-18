Ukraine receives M-ATV mine-resistant vehicles amid Russian invasion

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly received M-ATV mine-resistant vehicles and already used them in combat.

The Clash Report says a column of various armored vehicles, including 4×4 M-ATV mine-resistant vehicles, spotted somewhere in Ukraine.

M-ATVs are armored fighting vehicles developed by the Oshkosh Corporation specifically designed for Afghanistan in order to deflect mines and offer better protection against improvised explosive devices.

Featuring an armor system with a “V” shaped hull engineered to deflect blasts from improvised explosive devices away from its occupants, the M-ATV seats four passengers and one gunner. While some armored vehicles can weigh more than 60,000 pounds, the M-ATV weighs approximately 25,000 pounds including standard equipment and fuel.

As noted by the Oshkosh, the vehicle can be deployed in special reconnaissance and target acquisition, military intelligence, conventional and unconventional warfare, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) missions.

Previously, there were no official reports of a possible transfer of this type of vehicle to the Ukrainian military.