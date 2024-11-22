Ukraine gets light mortar carriers from Spain

The Ukrainian 210th Assault Regiment has deployed Spain-supplied VAMTAC vehicles equipped with the Alakran mortar system.

The Alakran system is a vehicle-mounted mortar that can be deployed onto a heavy base plate, enabling it to fire munitions of up to 120mm caliber within 30 seconds of setup. The system is already in service with Saudi Arabian and Ukrainian forces and has been procured by other countries as well.

Images of the newly deployed vehicles were shared on the 210th Assault Regiment’s Facebook page, showcasing the equipment and its integration into their operational routines. The regiment highlighted recent training exercises designed to maximize proficiency in combat conditions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“During training, our comrades enhanced these skills in conditions as close to combat as possible,” stated Commander Volodymyr, known by his call sign “Barsa,” from the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 210th Assault Regiment. He explained that the exercise was comprehensive, involving the entire unit. “It all began with an alert: personnel received combat orders and moved to their firing positions,” he added.

The regiment’s personnel practiced rapid deployment and withdrawal of the Alakran system, as well as the effective targeting and firing of enemy positions. “We worked on rapid deployment and system dismantling, along with enhancing the effectiveness of our fire on targets,” a soldier from the unit shared.

The VAMTAC vehicles with the Alakran system provide an agile and quick-response artillery solution that supports Ukraine’s defensive and offensive operations. The system’s mobility and firepower are intended to offer flexible support, particularly in the ongoing war with Russia where swift adaptability on the battlefield is essential.