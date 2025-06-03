Ukraine fields interceptor drones to counter Shaheds

Ukraine is expanding its development of drone-based air defense systems in response to a growing number of aerial threats deep inside its territory, including massive attacks by Shahed-type drones.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainska Pravda that efforts are underway to form new units and train specialized crews for anti-drone operations across multiple locations.

According to Ihnat, the Air Force Command has “seriously raised” the issue of advancing drone-based air defense—specifically interceptor drones capable of engaging aerial targets. While such systems were initially employed by ground forces to counter frontline reconnaissance drones, similar threats are now regularly observed far from the front lines.

Ihnat noted that Ukraine faces “Shahed attacks every night,” describing them as a growing and dangerous element of the air war.

💥 russian Shahed was taken down by our STING interceptor drone 💥 And this is just the beginning 😎 Shahed drones strike Ukrainian cities every day — we need more STINGs to protect lives.

Please donate and help us stop them. 💳 Apple Pay, Google Pay, Credit cards:… pic.twitter.com/k2c7VybPfC — Wild Hornets (@wilendhornets) May 19, 2025

“The development of interceptor drones, the development of air defense drones is necessary and will deliver increasingly better results,” Ihnat said.

Presidential adviser on strategic industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, confirmed during the EU–Ukraine Defense Industry Forum in Brussels that three domestic manufacturers are already producing so-called “Shahed hunters.” Each drone costs approximately $5,000, a fraction of the price of conventional air defense missiles.

“We have effectively reinvented conventional weapons,” Kamyshin said. “Where we had mortar shells, we now have ‘mortar drones.’ Where we had artillery, we now have ‘artillery drones.’ We have missile drones, and even drones for air defense.”

The Ukrainian military has already recorded a major operational milestone in this field. According to official data, the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine—a newly established military branch—have successfully destroyed over 100 Shahed drones using interceptor UAVs.