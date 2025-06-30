type here...

Ukraine develops 5.56mm anti-drone ammunition

By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

Ukraine’s defense innovation hub Brave1 has initiated development of new anti-drone ammunition designed to improve the ability of ground forces to shoot down aerial threats.

The effort was reported by Oboronka journalist Vladyslav Khrystoforov, who noted that the new round is chambered in 5.56mm—the most common caliber used by Ukrainian infantry units.

According to Khrystoforov, the new ammunition features a specialized warhead that increases the probability of hitting fast-moving FPV drones and reconnaissance UAVs compared to standard 5.56mm rounds. While Brave1 has not released technical specifications, the organization confirmed that the round has already received codification, an early step in formal military adoption.

The next challenge is scaling up production to equip frontline units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The initiative reflects growing urgency within Ukraine’s defense sector to counter the widespread battlefield use of small, low-cost drones, which have proven difficult to intercept with conventional infantry weapons.

As ground forces in Europe, Ukraine, and beyond face increasingly frequent drone threats in both conventional and asymmetric conflicts, interest in compact, user-operated counter-UAS weapons has grown rapidly. While advanced electronic warfare systems remain critical, direct-fire solutions are now being recognized as a necessary last-resort option—particularly in dynamic combat environments where jamming or interception may fail.

