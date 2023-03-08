Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Ukraine crowdfunding raises almost $1M to buy flight gear

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by Ukrainian Viking pilot / @ua_pilot_viking

Ukraine’s crowdfunding effort to support Army aviation pilots has raised more than UAH 31 million ($0,84 million), the Come Back Alive Foundation said Tuesday.

“In just over a month, together with PrivatBank, we have met the need for fire-resistant gear and flight helmets for army aviation pilots. PrivatBank clients and all concerned citizens have donated over 31 million hryvnias to the initiative,” the foundation release states.

The Come Back Alive Foundation noted that they will use the accumulated funds to purchase special gear that saves lives: pilot helmets and fire-resistant suits, pants, balaclavas, and gloves.

“Burns are one of the most common injuries and causes of death among helicopter crews who have suffered a hostile fire. Therefore, fire-resistant gear and flight helmets literally save lives,” said a statement.

The Ukrainian army aviation is one of the most secretive branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Due to the relatively small number of pilots, technicians, and engineers, information about the servicemen is kept confidential and almost never disclosed in the media.

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer.

