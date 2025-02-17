Ukraine claims strike on Russian new S-350 air defense system

A Ukrainian reconnaissance brigade has released footage purportedly showing the destruction of Russia’s S-350 “Vityaz” air defense system in the Donetsk region.

The attack, reportedly carried out by the “Chornyi Lis” artillery reconnaissance brigade, targeted what is believed to be one of Russia’s most modern air defense assets.

“Thanks to the skilled actions of the reconnaissance troops of the ‘Chornyi Lis’ artillery reconnaissance brigade, we were able to detect and destroy the latest Russian S-350 ‘Vityaz’ medium- and short-range surface-to-air missile system,” the unit stated.

The S-350 “Vityaz” is a new-generation medium-range air defense system developed by the Almaz-Antey defense company. It was designed to replace aging S-300PS and Buk-M1-2 systems. Development began in 2007, and it entered service in 2020. The system is intended to protect strategic infrastructure and military assets from aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles.

The video released by the Ukrainian brigade reportedly captures the moment of impact on the Russian system. However, due to the video’s quality, independent verification of the target’s identity remains challenging.

Nonetheless, at least one confirmed instance of the S-350 sustaining severe damage has been reported after hitting mines, according to available information.

The attack underscores the ongoing contest for air defense dominance in the conflict, with Ukrainian forces increasingly targeting Russian air defense installations. The loss of an S-350, if confirmed, would represent a setback for Russia’s layered air defense network in occupied territories.