Sunday, June 26, 2022
U.S.-supplied rocket systems enter the fight in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems apparently have fired their first shots at Russian forces.

The Chief of Ukraine’s General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has confirmed that American-made rocket launchers are already working and hitting targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

“Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets – military targets of the enemy on our, Ukrainian, territory,” Chief of Ukraine’s General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram app.

Truck-mounted M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System, better known as HIMARS, reportedly has blasted the Russian command post near the eastern city of Izyum.

The M142 HIMARS system allows for the launching of multiple, precision-guided rockets. It is uses the same controls, communications and crew as the old M270 launcher, while speeding preparation time to an impressive 15 minutes for mission-readiness from the moment it lands.

It is worth noting that HIMARS can fire Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, the next-generation Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets.

