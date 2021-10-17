U.S. Army selects Elbit Systems to supply AH-64 helmet mounted displays

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems Ltd., was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to provide a Helmet Mounted Display, also known as Integrated Helmet and Display Sighting System (IHADSS), for the AH-64 Apache helicopter fleet.

The IHADSS provides a monocular display of outside the aircraft via television or thermal sensor on the nose of the aircraft.

The contract, with a maximum potential value of up to approximately $76 million, will be performed over a five-year period. An initial delivery order of approximately $6 million has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period.

The IHADSS parts will be delivered to the U.S. Army from Elbit Systems of America’s Fort Worth, Texas, engineering and manufacturing facility.

As noted by the company, IHADSS presents critical information directly in front of the pilot’s eye, providing the Apache pilots with a reliable solution that enables mission success and crew safety when flying. In addition to the IHADSS for the Apache, Elbit Systems of America provides the Apache AH-64E model with the Multicore Mission Processor that is used to provide all of the functionality of the onboard Apache systems.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: “This contract continues our decades-long relationship with the U.S. Army’s Apache fleet. IHADSS is uniquely designed for the Apache. It displays flight and targeting information directly in front of the pilots’ eyes. This is a significant tactical advantage that provides reliable situational awareness, eases the pilots’ workload, enhances their safety and achieve success when flying their most demanding missions.”