U.S. Army awards Raytheon $279M for Phalanx weapon support

Raytheon has been awarded a $279.2 million contract to provide functional management support for the U.S. Army’s Land-Based Phalanx Weapon System (LPWS), according to a Department of Defense announcement.

The contract, awarded by Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, was solicited via the internet, with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, and the agreement is expected to run through July 7, 2030.

The LPWS is a core component of the Army’s Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system, which is designed to intercept and destroy incoming projectiles before they can reach their intended targets.

Adapted from a U.S. Navy platform, the LPWS features a radar-guided 20 mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon capable of high-speed engagement, integrated with a sensor network to detect and track threats in real time.

Originally fielded in 2005, the C-RAM system has seen operational deployment in numerous conflict zones and has been credited with protecting forward operating bases and other critical infrastructure. Its most recent operational record includes intercepting over 100 enemy attacks in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement provided with the contract details, the U.S. Army emphasized the system’s enduring role in safeguarding personnel. The LPWS has proven especially useful against indirect fire threats—rockets, mortars, and artillery—fired at high angles and speeds in unpredictable trajectories.

Raytheon’s facility in Tucson, Arizona, serves as the primary center for the LPWS effort, contributing to design oversight, system integration, and lifecycle support.

The Phalanx-derived system remains one of the most reliable last-line-of-defense technologies in the U.S. arsenal, offering high-volume firepower for intercepting incoming threats with little warning.