U.S. Army awards hybrid contract to Mayvin to support special forces

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Monday an agreement worth about $95 million with Mayvin, though details of the contract were not disclosed.

The contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command enables the company to support research, development and acquisition of military weapons, materiel and life cycle sustainment in support of the highest priority operators within the U.S. Special Operations Command.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 6, 2026.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Mayvin is a Woman-Owned Small Business that provides mission and operational support services to clients throughout DoD and DHS.

Headquartered in Fairfax County, Mayvin supports government clients in several states and OCONUS, and is comprised of former military and government civilian personnel.

According to the company’s site, Mayvin’s mission is to be a recognized leader applying innovative techniques in management, analysis, and operations combatting threats to our national security.

“We work across multiple domains including operations, intelligence, and integration of emerging technologies within the U.S. Government, associated Combatant Commands, Allies, and partners,” the company said.