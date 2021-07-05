U.S. aircraft and warships support Ukrainian Navy Day

U.S. Marine Corps V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane flew over Odesa, Ukraine to support Ukrainian Navy day.

U.S. military aircraft performed a flyover as part of Ukrainian Navy Day in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021.

Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe.

This exercise sees more than 30 participating countries, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, approximately 5,000 troops and 18 special operations and dive teams. These partner militaries are training together in maritime operations and supporting information sharing and awareness of the maritime domain. This exercise will enable and enhance collaborative naval operations amongst maritime security partners in the Black Sea.