Turkish Navy to get drone boats

Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vehicles (AUSVs), the ULAQ 12 ASuW Surface Warfare Boat and the ULAQ KAMA Expendable Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), are set to enter service with the Turkish Navy this year.

Developed jointly by ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Defense, the naval drones are designed for various missions, including anti-surface warfare, undersea warfare, reconnaissance, and support for naval units.

The ULAQ KAMA, a 6.5-meter-long unmanned vessel, carries a 200-kilogram explosive payload designed for high-impact strikes on enemy ships and port infrastructure. The vessel features a reduced radar signature, making it harder to detect, and an autonomous target selection algorithm capable of operating in electronic warfare conditions.

The ULAQ 12 ASuW, a 12-meter-long unmanned combat boat, is designed for engaging surface targets. It is equipped with a remotely controlled weapon station featuring a 12.7 mm cannon and a Roketsan missile control system capable of launching laser-guided missiles for precision strikes against maritime and coastal targets.

Commissioning of both systems is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

ARES Shipyard General Manager Oguzhan Pehlivanli highlighted the rapid progress in the development of these naval drones following the prototype delivery of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vehicle.

“We developed the ULAQ 12 ASuW boat in line with the demands of state institutions. By the end of 2021, we began its construction, launched it, and completed preliminary testing. By the end of this month, we will finalize the second phase of testing and deliver it for operational use by the Turkish Naval Forces,” Pehlivanli stated.

Discussing the ULAQ KAMA, Pehlivanli underscored its distinct technological capabilities, particularly in contrast to similar unmanned kamikaze boats deployed in recent conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Unlike its counterparts, ULAQ KAMA features an advanced target selection algorithm. One of the biggest challenges in naval warfare is counteracting electronic warfare countermeasures. Our system ensures that even if communication is disrupted, the vessel can autonomously identify and engage targets based on mission parameters. This capability is not available in similar platforms worldwide, making it a major technological advancement,” he explained.

Pehlivanli also noted that kamikaze boats used in conflict zones are often neutralized before reaching their targets. To address this, the ULAQ KAMA has been designed with a low radar signature and an advanced explosive payload developed by MKE. The vessel is engineered to remain operational even after being hit by bullets or shrapnel.