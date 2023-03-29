Turkish Navy receives new amphibious combat vehicles

Turkish Naval Forces Command, Amphibious Marine Brigade has received the first batch of the newest Marine Assault Vehicles (MAV), according to FNSS.

According to a press release from the Turkish armored-vehicles manufacturer, MAV is developed within the scope of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency (SSB) program to meet the amphibious armored vehicle needs of the Turkish Naval Forces Command.

FNSS will deliver a total of 27 vehicles, 23 of which are personnel carriers, 2 command and control vehicles and 2 recovery vehicles.

MAV has higher ballistic and mine protection compared to its predecessors and is equipped with today’s most advanced mission equipment. Dual role by definition, the MAV offers high performance both on land and water operations. Very few countries have this capability in inventory and FNSS is the only supplier in NATO within an operating production line to produce type of vehicles.

MAV is fitted with CAKA Remote Controlled Turret with the ability to carry a maximum load of ready-to-fire rounds and ballistic protection. FNSS CAKA RWS offers greater advantages with its; lightweight, better protection for the gunner, target acquisition, automatic target tracking, stabilization, reliability, accuracy and increased usable internal volume inside the vehicle.

MAV has all the features and capabilities of both a military land vehicle and a military marine vessel by balancing the land and sea requirements. FNSS is breaking new ground with MAV, which is the first and only amphibious vehicle in the Turkish Armed Forces inventory that is capable of self-righting in case of capsizing and operating at sea in harsh weather conditions.

The new MAV’s entering in service will operate within the new landing helicopter dock (LHD) TCG-ANADOLU of the Turkish NAVY.