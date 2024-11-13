Turkish drone launches ballistic missiles in successful test

Turkey’s leading drone manufacturer, Baykar, has announced a successful test of its Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), marking a significant milestone in the field of drone warfare.

The Akinci UCAV launched two İHA-230 ballistic supersonic missiles, striking a target 155 kilometers away with pinpoint accuracy. The test demonstrates the expanding capabilities of UCAVs in precision strike operations and highlights Turkey’s growing influence in advanced military technologies.

The İHA-230 missile, developed by Turkish defense company Roketsan, is a class of air-to-surface missile designed for tactical use by drones. According to available data, the İHA-230 can engage targets at distances ranging from 20 to 150 kilometers, allowing strikes from outside an adversary’s air defense coverage. This range positions it as a key asset for conducting precision attacks while minimizing exposure to hostile anti-air defenses.

Baykar noted that the Akinci UCAV is now the only unmanned aerial vehicle capable of launching such a system with an operational range of up to 150 kilometers. This capability places Turkey among a select group of nations capable of leveraging drones for ballistic missile strikes at significant distances.

Bayraktar #AKINCI ✈️🐳🚀 ✅ 2️⃣ x İHA-230 Süpersonik Füze Atış Testi

🎯 155 Km Uzaktaki Hedefe Tam isabet ✅ 2️⃣ x İHA-230 Supersonic Missile Firing Test

🎯 Bull’s Eye From 155 Km#Baykar 🤝 @Roketsan#MilliTeknolojiHamlesi 🌍🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Au05EDhoQv — BAYKAR (@BaykarTech) November 13, 2024

Recent modifications to the İHA-230 missile were aimed at enhancing its performance. Changes were made to the tail section to improve aerodynamics, and updates to the front control surfaces have also increased the missile’s overall stabilization. These modifications have contributed to an improvement in tactical and technical characteristics, ensuring greater accuracy and reliability during operations.

The İHA-230 is expected to provide Turkey with a strategic edge in multiple scenarios, from counter-terrorism to conventional engagements, particularly in areas where maintaining a standoff distance from enemy defenses is crucial. Its ability to strike targets without entering adversarial airspace is a key factor in ensuring the survivability of both the UCAV and other assets in contested environments.