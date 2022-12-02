Turkish Army receives new fighting vehicles

The Turkish military on Thursday received the first five new ZMA-15 Zırhlı armored infantry fighting vehicles.
The ZMA-15 Zırhlı is an armored combat vehicle developed by a partnership between Turkey’s state-controlled military electronics company Aselsan and armored vehicles maker FNSS. It is an upgraded version of the ACV-15 armored vehicle from Turkey manufacturer FNSS.
The Zırhlı has been designed as a multi-role armored vehicle that combines fire strength and maneuverability, and armour to support infantry in the assault.
In the first phase of the upgrade program, Aselsan will modernize 133 vehicles, lengthening their life span and survivability and armed with a 30mm autonomous turret.
Other upgrades on the ZMA-15 include automatic target tracking, a laser warning system, a close-distance surveillance system, a modern cruise system, mine-protected seats, increased ballistic protection and anti-mine protection.
Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığımızın envanterinde bulunan Zırhlı Muharebe Araçlarını modernize ediyoruz.
Bugün @aselsan‘da gerçekleştirdiğimiz törende modernizasyonu yapılan ilk aracı ordumuza teslim ettik. Hayırlı olsun. Proje kapsamında 133 ZMA’yı modernize edeceğiz. pic.twitter.com/f2uqOEpRTl
— Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) December 1, 2022