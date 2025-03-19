Taiwan launches rapid response drills

Taiwan has initiated a five-day rapid response military exercise aimed at enhancing combat readiness in the event of an escalation by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The drills come as Beijing increases military pressure on the island, deploying dozens of warplanes and warships in what it called a “punishment” for President Lai Ching-te’s pro-independence stance.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) of Taiwan underscored the strategic importance of the exercises, invoking the Latin phrase: “Si vis pacem, para bellum”—”If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The statement, shared on social media, reflects the island’s growing emphasis on deterrence as cross-strait tensions intensify.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo warned that the PLA’s military exercises could rapidly transition into an assault, making constant vigilance imperative. “We cannot rule out the possibility of a sudden shift in the nature of these drills,” Koo stated. “Our forces must remain prepared to respond to any scenario.”

Taiwan’s latest military exercise focuses on rapid troop mobilization, live-fire drills, and defensive operations designed to counter a potential amphibious assault. The exercises involve joint operations between Taiwan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force, testing their coordination in high-pressure situations.

The PLA’s recent military maneuvers included the deployment of 59 warplanes and naval vessels around Taiwan. Chinese state media framed the actions as a direct response to President Lai’s recent remarks on Taiwan’s sovereignty, which Beijing views as a challenge to its territorial claims. Analysts warn that such large-scale military demonstrations could serve as both intimidation tactics and practical rehearsals for future military action.

Taipei has repeatedly condemned China’s aggressive military posture, calling for greater international support to counter Beijing’s coercive tactics. The U.S. and its allies have expressed concern over the escalating military activities near Taiwan, with Washington reaffirming its commitment to the island’s security.

As Taiwan continues to strengthen its defenses, its leadership remains resolute in maintaining the island’s sovereignty. “We will not bow to pressure,” Koo emphasized. “Our forces are ready, and we will defend our democracy.”