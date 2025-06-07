Sweden orders next-gen U.S. radar

Sweden has selected Lockheed Martin’s TPY-4 next-generation ground-based radar to strengthen its national long-range air surveillance capabilities, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) confirmed Wednesday.

This makes Sweden the third country to adopt the advanced fifth-generation radar platform.

According to Lockheed Martin, the TPY-4 radar will be delivered starting in 2027 to meet the operational requirements of the Swedish Air Force.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The radar system is intended to enhance Sweden’s ability to detect and track airborne threats across a wide operational range and in real time.

“We are honored to support the defense and security of our allied nations,” said Rick Cordaro, vice president of Radar and Sensor Systems at Lockheed Martin. “The TPY-4 radar represents a significant leap forward in integrated deterrence, enhancing interoperability with NATO allies. As a trusted partner to the U.S. Air Force, Norway and now Sweden, we are committed to delivering this advanced radar capability to help address the complex and evolving threats faced by America and its allies.”

The TPY-4 is a mobile, digitally beam-steered phased-array radar system designed for real-time airspace surveillance. Its modular open architecture allows integration with existing national and NATO-aligned air defense systems, enhancing situational awareness and command responsiveness.

The selection reflects a broader trend among NATO-aligned nations to invest in radar systems capable of operating under increasingly complex electromagnetic and threat environments. Lockheed Martin emphasized that the system is built with a focus on compatibility, resilience, and the ability to evolve with emerging operational demands.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin noted that its radar portfolio supports more than 45 nations across six continents, with platforms designed for early warning, counter-target acquisition, air and missile defense, and all-weather operations.

The TPY-4, already selected by the U.S. Air Force and Norway, is expected to further improve data-sharing and interoperability across the alliance’s integrated air and missile defense networks.