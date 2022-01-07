Friday, January 7, 2022
South Korean F-35 fighters grounded by military after dramatic emergency landing

NewsAviation
By Min Cheol Gu
The South Korean Air Force grounded its entire fleet of F-35A stealth fighters after a heart-stopping incident on Tuesday.

A South Korean F-35A fighter jet made an emergency landing during a training flight Tuesday due to a “major systems malfunction”, with its pilot emerging unscathed, according to military officials.

The F-35 made a “belly landing” on a runway at an airbase in Seosan, 151 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 12:51 p.m. after the issues caused the landing gear to become momentarily inoperable, the officials said.

South Korea’s Air Force and the U.S. military plan to initiate a joint investigation into what went wrong with the fighter manufactured by the U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin.

The Air Force will suspend all flights by its F-35A fighters pending the probe, the officials said.

It has so far received more than 30 F-35A jets from the United States under a plan to deploy a total of 40.

