South Korean army to get new tactical trucks

Kia has officially launched mass production of its new-generation Kia Medium Tactical Vehicle (KMTV), the South Korean company announced on June 10.

A ceremony held at Kia’s Autoland Gwangju plant marked the handover of the first production vehicles, concluding nearly five years of development.

The event was attended by senior defense and industry officials, including executives from Kia’s Special Vehicle Division and representatives from the Ministry of National Defense and Army Logistics Command.

According to Kia, the KMTV program represents the most extensive overhaul of South Korea’s tactical transport fleet in nearly five decades.

The new vehicles will replace the aging K511 and K711 series trucks that have been in service since 1977.

The KMTV will be delivered in both 2.5-ton and 5-ton variants. Both versions are designed to meet the requirements of modern, mobile, and survivable ground forces. The 2.5-ton model is equipped with a 280-horsepower diesel engine, while the 5-ton version features a 330-horsepower powerplant. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Kia says the platform’s off-road mobility and survivability were central to its design. Features include the ability to ford water up to one meter deep, operate on 60% longitudinal and 40% lateral slopes, and maintain function in extreme temperatures down to -32°C. The vehicles also incorporate electromagnetic shielding, run-flat tires, and enhanced cold-start capability.

“The next-generation platform provides the mobility and resilience needed to operate in Korea’s diverse terrain and climate conditions,” Kia said in a company statement.

Beyond the base model, Kia has also developed an armored 5-ton variant. The vehicle is expected to be deployed with combat support and frontline logistics units that face elevated threats from small arms fire and improvised explosive devices.

The updated vehicles are also equipped with advanced driver-assist and communication technologies. These include air suspension seating, GPS navigation, forward and rear cameras, and a surround-view monitoring system—capabilities that were not available on the legacy trucks.

The KMTV program began in earnest with a formal contract signed in December 2019. Development proceeded through a multi-year process that included extensive design validation, operational testing, and pilot production. Although the original tactical vehicle modernization program was proposed in 2009, it faced delays due to evolving mission requirements and defense planning priorities.

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the new vehicles will begin fielding across Republic of Korea Army formations later this year. As noted by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the transition from aging K-series trucks to KMTV will enhance both logistical efficiency and survivability in combat zones.

The new fleet is aligned with South Korea’s broader efforts to modernize its ground forces and improve interoperability with allied military platforms.