South Korea to develop new engine for next-gen fighter jets

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is partnering with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to develop advanced engines for next-generation fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The collaboration aims to secure key engine technologies essential for homegrown military aircraft, reflecting the country’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

The ministry and DAPA held a task force meeting on Wednesday, bringing together key officials and representatives from major aerospace firms, including Hanwha Aerospace and Doosan Enerbility. The discussions focused on laying the groundwork for the ambitious development project and ensuring that South Korea remains at the forefront of aerospace advancements.

DAPA recently confirmed plans to invest 3.35 trillion won ($2.3 billion) into the development of a 16,000-pound-force aircraft engine. This investment underscores the country’s long-term vision of creating a domestically produced powerplant capable of supporting next-generation fighter jets and advanced UAVs.

“Advanced aircraft engines are an integration of sophisticated technologies and a core technology for the defense industry,” an industry ministry official stated. The ministry plans to expedite a preliminary feasibility study to accelerate the project and drive innovation within the defense sector.

South Korea’s move to develop indigenous fighter jet engines aligns with broader defense modernization efforts, particularly as the country continues work on the KF-21 Boramae fighter jet program. The push for domestic production is also intended to enhance the country’s strategic autonomy, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and strengthening its aerospace sector.

Industry experts see the initiative as a crucial step toward South Korea achieving self-sufficiency in high-performance military aviation technology.