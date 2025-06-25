South Korea tests long-range cruise missile

South Korea has successfully conducted a safe separation flight test of a domestically developed long-range air-to-surface guided missile, bringing the next-generation KF-21 fighter jet closer to being equipped with a precision deep-strike capability.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced on June 25 that the missile separation test was carried out at the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 3rd Fighter Wing using an FA-50 test aircraft.

The missile, informally referred to as the “Korean Taurus,” is part of a major national effort to build a high-performance, stealth-capable strike weapon that can be integrated into the KF-21 platform.

“This test confirmed that the missile can safely detach from the aircraft without affecting its structure or mounted equipment,” DAPA said in a release. “It also verified the missile’s basic flight safety and performance during deployment.”

The missile is being developed under the second phase of a long-range strike weapons program initiated in 2018. The project aims to field a domestically produced system with performance on par with, or exceeding, the German-made Taurus KEPD 350, currently in use aboard the ROK Air Force’s F-15K aircraft.

Between April and June, DAPA conducted 31 flight sorties to prepare for the test. The evaluation included checks for airframe flutter, structural loads, and flight stability, ensuring safe missile separation under various flight conditions.

The latest test represents a milestone in South Korea’s growing effort to independently develop advanced aerospace weapons. By integrating a domestically produced long-range missile into its first homegrown fighter aircraft, Seoul aims to strengthen both national defense and its position in the global defense export market.

The air-to-surface missile is designed to strike high-value targets deep within enemy territory in the early stages of conflict. According to DAPA, the system includes stealth shaping, high-precision guidance, and autonomous navigation features.

“This success marks a critical gateway in the development of the long-range air-to-surface missile and demonstrates South Korea’s growing capability in advanced missile technology,” said Jeong Kyu-heon, head of the Future Power Project Division at DAPA.

DAPA also emphasized the program’s dual importance: enhancing South Korea’s autonomous defense capabilities and increasing the export competitiveness of the KF-21 package. The agency expects that the combined export of the fighter and its guided missile will appeal to future international customers seeking turnkey strike solutions.

Moving forward, DAPA plans to complete further developmental and operational evaluations using FA-50 aircraft before transitioning to integration tests aboard KF-21 prototypes beginning in 2027. The goal is to validate full operational capability through a series of tests that will assess guidance performance, targeting accuracy, and flight stability under live-fire conditions.

According to DAPA, future tests will include technical flight assessments, system integration checks, and evaluations to determine the missile’s suitability for combat operations. Full integration with the KF-21 is scheduled to be completed before the end of the decade.