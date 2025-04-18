South Korea pitches K9 howitzer to Canada

South Korea is positioning its K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer as a potential cornerstone of Canada’s ongoing military modernization program, offering an alternative to U.S.-made artillery systems as tensions between Ottawa and Washington continue to simmer.

According to Canadian press reports from early March, a delegation of South Korean defense officials and industry representatives visited Ottawa to explore expanded defense cooperation.

The discussions reportedly included proposals to supply the K9 howitzer, military training aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, and submarines.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The move comes as Canada accelerates efforts to modernize its armed forces, including the procurement of new artillery capabilities. South Korea’s entry into the process follows recent strains between Canada and President Donald Trump’s administration, which have prompted Canadian officials to consider diversifying military suppliers.

The K9 Thunder, manufactured by Hanwha Aerospace, is widely regarded as one of the most advanced self-propelled artillery systems in the world. It has seen widespread adoption across NATO-aligned countries and offers full compatibility with NATO-standard munitions—an essential factor for a country like Canada that operates within the alliance’s framework.

The K9 is already in service or on order in several nations, including Australia, Poland, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Egypt, India, and Turkey. Its successful trials in cold-weather environments such as those in Norway and Finland could make it particularly suitable for deployment across Canada’s vast and often rugged northern territories.

In a statement, South Korean officials emphasized the platform’s proven operational track record, ease of integration with allied forces, and adaptability to Canada’s defense needs. The discussions in Ottawa suggest that South Korea sees a strategic opportunity to strengthen its defense ties with Canada, especially at a time when Ottawa is seeking to reduce reliance on U.S. defense suppliers.

As the Canadian government moves forward with evaluations and procurement planning, the K9 Thunder’s operational versatility and NATO interoperability could make it a leading contender in reshaping the country’s ground-based firepower.