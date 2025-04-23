South Korea eyes expanded arms sales to Iraq

South Korea is intensifying efforts to expand its defense exports to Iraq, with discussions underway to supply additional military equipment, including helicopters, fighter jets, and air defense systems.

The talks occurred on the sidelines of the IQDEX 2025 defense exhibition held April 19-22 in Baghdad, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement on April 23.

According to DAPA, Ko Hyung-seok, head of the helicopter program division, met with senior officials from Iraq’s Ministry of Defense to discuss broader military cooperation. Topics included potential sales of South Korea’s KUH-1 Surion utility helicopter, domestically produced fighter aircraft, and mobile air defense platforms.

As noted by the agency, these discussions build on a December 2024 contract between Iraq and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for the delivery of two Surion helicopters and associated operational maintenance facilities. The deal was valued at 135.8 billion won, or roughly $101 million. However, a DAPA official indicated the scope of Iraq’s interest extends beyond this initial agreement.

The International Defense Exhibition in Baghdad, known as IQDEX, is a major event in the Middle East, drawing government defense officials and global defense companies. This year’s event featured South Korea’s key defense manufacturers, including KAI, LIG Nex1, and Hyundai Rotem. DAPA said these firms showcased South Korean military technology and reliability to potential Middle Eastern buyers.

South Korea continues to position itself as a competitive supplier in global arms markets, leveraging partnerships in the Middle East as part of its “K-Defense” strategy.

The country has steadily expanded its defense footprint in the region, supplying equipment ranging from armored vehicles to missile systems.