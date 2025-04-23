type here...

South Korea eyes expanded arms sales to Iraq

NewsAviation
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
KAI pic

South Korea is intensifying efforts to expand its defense exports to Iraq, with discussions underway to supply additional military equipment, including helicopters, fighter jets, and air defense systems.

The talks occurred on the sidelines of the IQDEX 2025 defense exhibition held April 19-22 in Baghdad, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement on April 23.

According to DAPA, Ko Hyung-seok, head of the helicopter program division, met with senior officials from Iraq’s Ministry of Defense to discuss broader military cooperation. Topics included potential sales of South Korea’s KUH-1 Surion utility helicopter, domestically produced fighter aircraft, and mobile air defense platforms.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the agency, these discussions build on a December 2024 contract between Iraq and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for the delivery of two Surion helicopters and associated operational maintenance facilities. The deal was valued at 135.8 billion won, or roughly $101 million. However, a DAPA official indicated the scope of Iraq’s interest extends beyond this initial agreement.

The International Defense Exhibition in Baghdad, known as IQDEX, is a major event in the Middle East, drawing government defense officials and global defense companies. This year’s event featured South Korea’s key defense manufacturers, including KAI, LIG Nex1, and Hyundai Rotem. DAPA said these firms showcased South Korean military technology and reliability to potential Middle Eastern buyers.

South Korea continues to position itself as a competitive supplier in global arms markets, leveraging partnerships in the Middle East as part of its “K-Defense” strategy.

The country has steadily expanded its defense footprint in the region, supplying equipment ranging from armored vehicles to missile systems.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia fields captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia's 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade is now fielding a captured U.S.-supplied Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) in the Kursk region, according...

Rare Ukrainian heavy fighting vehicle seen in new imagery

Army

Ukrainian drone intercepts Russian spy aircraft

Aviation

Russian kamikaze drones evade air defenses with steep dive strikes

Aviation

Massive blast hits Russian munitions depot

Army

China equips airborne fighting vehicles with active protection systems

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.