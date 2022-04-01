Slovakia to acquire Patria 8×8 armoured vehicles

Finnish defense company Patria has won a tender to supply new armoured wheeled vehicles for the Slovak Armed Forces.

Patria will supply Slovakia with armoured wheeled vehicles as well as contributes to the creation of new jobs in the regions with currently high unemployment rates. The government decision was based on bids submitted at the end of 2021, as well as vehicle and weapon system tests carried out in February 2022. Patria’s offer was the best match to the requirements.

“The Slovak Armed Forces are a step closer to achieving a new historical milestone in the delivery of the SVK Army’s 8×8 Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Programme,” the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic said in a release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Slovak Government has agreed to the SVK Ministry of Defence’s proposal to procure 76 pieces of 8×8 wheeled armoured fighting vehicles through a Government-to-Government (G2G) agreement with the Finnish Government, with the Total Agreement Price of €447m, VAT included, (including logistics, munitions and infrastructure).

“Patria is known for its successful technology transfer programmes and is fully focused on the security of supply and long-term cooperation with Slovakia. The Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic will get state-of-the-art, modular, high-performance and robust armoured combat Patria AMVXP 8×8 vehicles, which have been used successfully, already decades in different versions in several EU and NATO missions by many customers from NATO and non-NATO countries”, states Hugo Vanbockryck, Senior Vice President for Market Area Europe in Patria.

Through BOV 8×8 programme Patria will also contribute to development of the Slovak engineering and defence industry with top-notch experience and innovations. By involving Slovak industries locally in the programme, Patria will create new jobs, either directly in the partner companies or with their suppliers or subcontractors. BOV 8×8 programme will also influence in regions’ educational opportunities and economy.