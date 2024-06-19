Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Singapore’s new combat vehicle ready for production

By Dylan Malyasov
Shephard News has reported that a new Singaporean combat vehicle is “ready for production”.

According to the report, the latest member of the Singapore-based ST Engineering Terrex (8×8) family of armored fighting vehicles (AFV) is now ready for production.

The Terrex s5, part of the Terrex (8×8) family, integrates hybrid electric drive (HED) technology and is designed for enhanced smartness, superiority, sustainability, survivability, and serviceability.

Developed since 2022, the Terrex s5 boasts a gross vehicle weight of 35 tonnes and is powered by a Caterpillar turbocharged diesel engine with 711hp, offering a top speed of 120 km/h. It features independent suspension on all eight wheels and powered steering on the front four.

The vehicle includes advanced multi-mission systems (MMS) for comprehensive situational awareness and can be equipped with a remote control turret armed with a 30mm dual feed cannon and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun. The fire control system supports automatic target detection and tracking.

The Terrex s5 offers a silent running range of up to 50 km with its HED system and includes numerous variants such as infantry fighting vehicle, anti-tank guided missile, and 120mm mortar systems.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

