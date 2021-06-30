Sikorsky wins $878.7 million to build more CH-53K heavy lift helicopters

The U.S. Navy has awarded Sikorsky a $878.7 million contract to build nine more CH-53K™ heavy lift helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps, according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

The production contract includes an agreement for the next production contract at an even lower unit price which will decrease further if additional quantity options are exercised, resulting in significant savings for the U.S. government and taxpayers.

The nine helicopters are part of a 200 aircraft Program of Record for the U.S. Marine Corps for a total of 33 production aircraft under contract with 3 of the 33 already delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps. Sikorsky will begin deliveries of the nine additional aircraft in 2024.

Sikorsky and the U.S. Navy also agreed to an even lower aircraft price for the next production contract of nine helicopters, to be exercised no later than February 2022.

“Our aggressive focus on quality and affordability and strong government-industry partnership has successfully reduced the aircraft price. We look forward to expanding our digital-build and production and delivering this advanced heavy lift aircraft as quickly as possible to the Marine Corps, joint force, and our allies,“ said Bill Falk, Sikorsky CH-53K program director. “Our nationwide network of suppliers is contributing to cost reduction efforts and this award will continue our collaboration, realizing even more efficiencies.”

The CH-53K King Stallion is the premier heavy-lift helicopter ever built by the United States government. It is an all-new heavy-lift helicopter that will expand the fleet’s ability to move more material more rapidly. That power comes from three new General Electric T-408 engines, which are more powerful and more fuel efficient than the T-64 engines currently outfitted on the CH-53E.