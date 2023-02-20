Russians install anti-landing mines in southern Ukraine

The Russian military is laying anti-landing along the coast in Ukraine’s southern Kherson.

Photos have been posted on social media showing Russian servicemen on board the high-speed BL-680 boat during the mission to install mines along the South Ukrainian coast.

The military is using the Soviet anti-landing mine PDM-1M, designed to disable enemy watercraft when crossing water obstacles. It is used in the coastal zone of rivers, lakes, seas, and bays. The mine consists of a housing, a detonator with a safety device, a rod, and a ballast plate. The safety device works by dissolving a sugar charge in water, which activates the detonator 8 minutes after the mine is installed at a temperature of +30° C and up to 2.5 hours at a temperature close to 0° C.

The mine itself weighs 21 kg, and with the cast iron ballast plate, it weighs 55-60 kg. The weight of the explosive substance, TNT, is 10 kg. The mine is installed underwater at a depth of 1.1 to 2 m. The mine can be triggered by wave action if the water disturbance exceeds 5 points.

The mine is used with a mechanical, contact fuse VPDM-1M. The detonator is triggered when a landing craft or other naval combat vehicle collides with the rod of the mine installed in the water, tilting it at an angle of 10-15 degrees.