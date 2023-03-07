Russian military helicopter hits power lines

Russian military helicopter got caught on power lines over the river.

A Mi-8 Hip helicopter belonging to the Russian Armed Forces made an emergency landing on the banks of the Don river after clipping power lines in the Voronezh region.

The Hip helicopter was on a routine low-level training mission. The pilot managed to land the aircraft and both crew are reported safe.

Previously, the power line was damaged, the work of which has already been restored.

In the released footage, were spotted part of the wire hung on the helicopter itself, which made it impossible to safely continue the flight.

The Mil Mi-8 (Russian: Ми-8, NATO reporting name: Hip) is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s and introduced into the Soviet Air Force in 1968.

Mi-8 is produced in a number of variants and is available in both civil and military versions. The military variants include the Mi-8T transport, VIP transport, electronic warfare, reconnaissance, Mi-8MTV armed version, and search and rescue Mi-8MPS.

Mi-17 is an improved version of the Mi-8 with greater altitude and environmental performance.