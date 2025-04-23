type here...

Russian kamikaze drone strike hits civilian bus

By Dylan Malyasov
A Russian kamikaze drone struck a civilian bus in the Ukrainian city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, early Wednesday, killing at least nine people and injuring 30 others.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the attack, stating, “The enemy attack claimed nine lives. Condolences to the families and loved ones. The number of injured continues to rise. As of now, there are 30 wounded.”

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) reported that the bus was targeted directly by a Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone. The SES also released photographs from the site, showing the extensive damage caused by the strike.

The attack took place in the morning hours as the bus, carrying workers from a local enterprise, was traveling through the city.

The type of drone used in the assault was not immediately identified beyond the FPV classification. These drones, which are guided in real-time by an operator using onboard cameras, have been increasingly deployed by Russian forces to carry out precise strikes against Ukrainian targets, including both military positions and civilian areas.

The attack on Marhanets adds to a growing list of Russian drone and missile strikes aimed at civilian populations and infrastructure across Ukraine. These tactics, widely condemned by international observers, have intensified over recent months.

No official statement from the Russian Defense Ministry has been issued regarding the attack.

