The Russian film company Mosfilm has handed over fifty units of military vehicles and tanks to Russian forces, according to a report by Militarnyi news outlet.

The announcement was made by Mosfilm’s General Director Karen Shakhnazarov during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Shakhnazarov provided specific details on the donations, revealing that in 2023 Mosfilm transferred 28 T-55 tanks, eight PT-76 amphibious light tanks, six BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and eight heavy tractors to the Russian armed forces. These vehicles had previously been used as props for film productions, TV series, and as attractions for tourists. They were stored at a Mosfilm facility in the town of Krasnoznamensk, near Moscow.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This development comes amid a broader effort by Russia to utilize older military hardware to fill gaps in its forces. Although PT-76 amphibious tanks have not yet been observed in active combat zones, analysts believe their deployment is increasingly likely due to the growing shortage of armored vehicles within the Russian military. Moscow has already decommissioned and deployed other outdated models, such as the BTR-50 armored personnel carriers, in an apparent bid to bolster its forces on the frontlines.

The use of vintage military equipment, previously serving as relics of Russia’s Cold War-era cinematic history, underscores the challenges currently faced by the Russian armed forces. As losses mount and resource constraints become more evident, the decision to repurpose these vehicles highlights the level of urgency and the strain on modern armored inventories.

Mosfilm, often regarded as the Soviet/Russian analog of Hollywood and one of Russia’s most storied film studios, is best known for its role in producing iconic Soviet and Russian films.