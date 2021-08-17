Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...

Russian Air Force’s newest transport aircraft crashes near Moscow

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A prototype of the newest Russian IL-112V military light transport aircraft crashed during a flight in Kubinka outside Moscow.

The incident occurred during a training flight at the Kubinka air base. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Eyewitnesses report that the plane caught fire shortly before the crash.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

All three crew members on board were killed when the Il-112V went down on Aug. 17.

*This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. The work on the plane’s development has been going on at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company since 2014. The Il-112V is designated to transport personnel, military hardware and armaments.

Russia is developing the Il-112V to replace An-26 and An-24 turbo-prop planes. The Il-112 performed its debut flight on March 30, 2019, and took to the skies for the second time two years later.

The project to develop a new aircraft faced numerous technical difficulties.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine