Russian air defense systems spotted on top of Moscow’s buildings

Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense systems were spotted on top of Moscow’s buildings, a few kilometers away from the Kremlin.

Video and photos emerged on social media reportedly showing Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile systems positioned on top of the headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Defense and other buildings in the center of Moscow.

Photographs published on social media on Thursday showed a Pantsir missile system had been installed on the roof of an eight-story building used by the Russian defense ministry along the Moskva River.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Another video showed the Pantsir being lifted onto the roof of an education building in Moscow’s Taganka district, 1.5 miles southeast of the Kremlin.

Great news! The “Pantsir S1” air defense systems have been successfully installed on multiple buildings in Moscow near the Kremlin, including the Ministry of Defense building. Everything goes according to plan, right? pic.twitter.com/373ZWTrLXb — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) January 19, 2023

Furthermore, S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries were also deployed in the area of the Losiny Ostrov National Park close to residential areas in Moscow.

In #Moscow, #Russia, an S-400 air defence system has been reportedly deployed – based on these photos, close to residential areas: pic.twitter.com/Wiql1l88tq — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) January 13, 2023

Apparently, the Russian authorities are afraid of Ukrainian drone strikes on the Kremlin, after similar incidents at strategic airfields deep in Russia.