Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...

Russian air defense systems spotted on top of Moscow’s buildings

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense systems were spotted on top of Moscow’s buildings, a few kilometers away from the Kremlin.

Video and photos emerged on social media reportedly showing Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile systems positioned on top of the headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Defense and other buildings in the center of Moscow.

Photographs published on social media on Thursday showed a Pantsir missile system had been installed on the roof of an eight-story building used by the Russian defense ministry along the Moskva River.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Another video showed the Pantsir being lifted onto the roof of an education building in Moscow’s Taganka district, 1.5 miles southeast of the Kremlin.

Furthermore, S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries were also deployed in the area of the Losiny Ostrov National Park close to residential areas in Moscow.

Apparently, the Russian authorities are afraid of Ukrainian drone strikes on the Kremlin, after similar incidents at strategic airfields deep in Russia.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine