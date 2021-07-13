Russia teases new military aircraft ahead of MAKS 2021 airshow

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) is waiting until Tuesday, July. 20 to unveil the new military aircraft.

In a teaser released today, the UAC announced that it will demonstrate a new military plane on the first day of the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show.

“Russia is one of the few countries of the world that possesses full-cycle technologies to produce advanced aircraft systems and is a recognized trendsetter in creating combat planes. We are convinced that the new product developed by UAC specialists will evoke a genuine interest both in our country and in other regions of the world, including among our rivals abroad,” the press office said in a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Rostec also opened the project’s website, where a countdown of the plane’s debut show on July 20 began overnight to Tuesday, the statement says.

It was reported earlier that Russia had launched work on a new tactical aviation aircraft platform to develop a light fighter jet. In late 2019, the MiG Aircraft Corporation placed an order on the government’s procurement website for the “aerodynamic design of a light multirole frontline aircraft based on a two-engine scheme,” which is due to be developed in 2020-2025.