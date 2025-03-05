Russia sharing drone tactics with North Korean forces

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has revealed that North Korean troops deployed to Ukraine may be receiving training in drone operations and tactics from Russian forces.

The NIS indicated that North Korea may be receiving drone technology from Russia as compensation for its military support. Analysts suggest that while Russia is unlikely to provide North Korea with strategic weapons technology—such as nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) re-entry technology—it may be more willing to transfer drone expertise as a form of repayment.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported last month that Russia and North Korea were working together on drone development and production, reinforcing concerns about their growing military cooperation. The potential exchange of technology comes amid North Korea’s continued push to expand its drone capabilities.

North Korea has been actively developing its drone arsenal, showcasing a variety of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at an arms exhibition last November. Among the displayed systems were the ‘Saetbyeol-9,’ a strike drone resembling the U.S. MQ-9 Reaper, and rudimentary cardboard drones featuring rubber band-launched wings. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally attended a performance test of a suicide attack drone last year, emphasizing the urgent need to establish a production system for mass deployment.

Reports suggest that North Korean troops initially struggled with drone warfare tactics in Ukraine but may have improved their operational knowledge through direct battlefield experience. This growing expertise could pose a heightened security risk to South Korea, where concerns are mounting over Pyongyang’s ability to deploy drones in future conflicts.

The reported cooperation between Russia and North Korea in drone warfare has drawn international scrutiny, with analysts warning of broader implications for regional security. As the war in Ukraine continues, the potential exchange of drone technology between the two countries remains a key area of concern for defense experts.