Russia launches massive aerial assault on Ukraine

In one of the most intense attacks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials report that 537 air assault weapons were launched across the country overnight on June 29.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy strikes impacted six locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling in eight additional areas.

“All available defense systems were engaged to repel the large-scale assault,” the Air Force said. Among the most active components was Ukraine’s recently integrated fleet of U.S.-supplied F-16 fighter jets.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Once again, the Air Force aviation worked effectively, in particular the F-16 aircraft, whose pilots destroyed dozens of Shaheds,” Ukrainian defense officials said in a statement. “Fighter pilots operate under extremely dangerous conditions—whether conducting strikes on enemy ground targets or intercepting incoming aerial threats. Despite this, our pilots continue to carry out their missions with courage and precision.”

The price of that defense was high. One of Ukraine’s F-16 pilots, Captain Maksym Ustymenko, was killed in action during the operation. The Air Force confirmed he had downed seven airborne targets before his jet was damaged during the final engagement. According to the report, he made every effort to steer the aircraft away from populated areas but was unable to eject in time.

“He died a hero,” the statement said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the country following the assault. “Almost all night, air raid sirens blared across Ukraine. A total of 477 drones—mostly Russian-Iranian Shaheds—and 60 missiles of various types were launched. The enemy struck everything related to sustaining life. One of the attacks hit a residential building in Smila, injuring a child,” Zelensky said.

He confirmed Ustymenko’s death and pledged to investigate the circumstances fully. “Today, he destroyed seven airborne targets. My condolences to his family and comrades,” Zelensky said. “Ukrainian aviation is heroically defending our skies. I thank everyone who protects Ukraine.”

The night’s attack was not only militarily excessive but also symbolically targeted, timed to coincide with Ukraine’s Constitution Day. According to analysts, the assault appears designed to intimidate rather than achieve strategic objectives.

In the past week alone, Russia has launched 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs, Zelensky added. Despite the volume, Ukrainian defense officials argue the attacks serve a psychological function, intended to sow fear across the country and send a signal to international observers.

Russian state media, in the immediate aftermath of the strike, released a Kremlin statement: “It is impossible to push Russia to the negotiating table through pressure or force; it can only be done with logic and arguments.”

Ukrainian authorities have not yet released the full extent of damage or casualties beyond initial reports but maintain that defense operations will continue regardless of escalation.