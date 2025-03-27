Russia develops new mobile laser gun to target drones

Russia has developed a new mobile anti-drone system equipped with a laser weapon, a move aimed at countering the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems.

State-linked sources claim the platform is already being deployed to Russian forces.

According to Russian media reports, the new system was recently demonstrated to Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. During the demonstration, the weapon was seen destroying a small, fixed-wing drone using a directed-energy beam.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“For protection, we must urgently deploy highly effective air defense systems, including those that utilize new physical principles,” Medvedev said, referencing the laser system. Footage released from the event shows the laser targeting and taking down a lightweight drone at short range.

The mobile complex reportedly comprises two vehicles—one housing a radar detection system and the other carrying the laser weapon with an integrated optical tracking system. While technical specifications remain undisclosed, observers note that the weapon appears to use a relatively low-powered laser, suitable for neutralizing small, commercial-grade drones within limited distances.

Though limited in range, the system reflects Russia’s efforts to rapidly develop and field directed-energy capabilities amid a battlefield environment where drones play an increasingly critical role in reconnaissance and attack missions. Analysts point out that such technologies offer logistical advantages, including reduced cost per shot and unlimited ammunition for counter-UAS missions, assuming sufficient power supply is available.

No additional public data has been released regarding the system’s operational performance, manufacturing origin, or deployment locations. It remains unclear whether this is an early prototype or part of a larger series intended for broader use.