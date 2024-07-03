Russia develops combat buggy to hunt Ukrainian drones

Russian forces have introduced a new combat buggy named “ZVeraBoy.”

The vehicle, which uses the letter “Z” as a symbol of aggression against Ukraine, is equipped with a remote-controlled machine gun turret featuring twin PKT machine guns, an additional mount with six AK-12 rifles, and improvised canister mortars for close-range engagements.

Despite the propaganda surrounding its development, there is currently no reliable information on the effectiveness of this exotic weapon system. Experts have expressed skepticism about the practicality of the fixed-position gun systems and the rear-mounted automatic rifle setup, which has a very limited ammunition capacity.

Ukrainian drones, particularly small and inexpensive FPV (First Person View) drones, have posed a substantial threat to Russian forces. As a result, the aggressor has been increasingly seeking solutions to mitigate these aerial threats.