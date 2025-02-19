Russia bombards Ukrainian cities as Trump talks peace

As President Donald Trump spoke about the war in Ukraine, stating that Russia has the capability to “very quickly” destroy Ukrainian cities but chooses not to, Russian forces launched massive overnight brutal strikes on multiple Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv and Odesa.

The February 18 attack was one of the most intense in recent months, causing widespread destruction and leaving large areas without electricity, water, and heating. Ukrainian officials reported that missiles and drones targeted civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and critical facilities, resulting in widespread outages and damage to schools, hospitals, and government services.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov confirmed that the attack severely impacted the city’s infrastructure, leaving a significant portion without power and heating. “A massive enemy strike on a densely populated area of the city has left many homes without electricity, water, and heating. Hospitals, clinics, and social infrastructure have also been affected,” Trukhanov stated.

According to city officials, the attack left 14 schools, 13 kindergartens, and over 500 residential buildings without power. “One of the largest districts of our city, home to over 250,000 residents, has been plunged into darkness and cold,” Trukhanov said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 167 attack drones, primarily Shahed-type, and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept and destroy 106 drones, with others failing to reach their targets.

“As of 9:00 AM, we confirm the destruction of 106 enemy Shahed drones and other UAVs over multiple regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv,” the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

Despite these efforts, several regions suffered direct hits, including Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces launched their drones from bases in Russia, including the cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, while the ballistic missiles were fired from Russia’s Voronezh region towards Sumy.

Trump, speaking during a press conference at the time of the attacks, reiterated his stance that the war in Ukraine could have been avoided. “I don’t agree that Russia wants to expand beyond Ukraine. I think they want to stop fighting. They have a big, powerful machine, and they’ve fought many wars before, but I believe they want this to end,” he told reporters.

His remarks sparked criticism, particularly given the timing of the Russian strikes. As Trump suggested that a peace deal could have been reached, Russian forces carried out one of their largest aerial assaults in recent months, raising further concerns about the war’s trajectory and the international response.

The Ukrainian government condemned the attack and reiterated its calls for increased Western military support to counter Russia’s escalating air raids. Ukrainian defense officials emphasized that ongoing Russian attacks highlight the need for stronger air defense systems and advanced weaponry.

With the war showing no signs of de-escalation, Ukraine continues to prepare for further strikes while urging its allies to maintain and increase military assistance. The latest attack serves as a stark reminder that despite discussions of diplomacy, Russia’s military campaign remains relentless, targeting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure with devastating force.