Raytheon launches Coyote drone from helicopter

Raytheon, an RTX business, has successfully tested a new variant of its Coyote unmanned aerial system (UAS) from a helicopter, expanding the operational flexibility of a system already proven in combat.

The launch took place at Nine Mile Training Center and marks a key step in providing U.S. forces with airborne capabilities to detect, identify, and neutralize threats more effectively across multiple domains.

The Coyote LE SR, a “launched effect” system, was fired from a helicopter for the first time during the trial. This new variant is designed for a broad range of missions including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, electronic warfare, communications, and precision strikes. Unlike previous versions optimized for ground-based drone intercept missions, the LE SR leverages collaborative autonomy to connect with other sensors and systems in the field, adjusting tactics in real time to meet evolving mission objectives.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Building on Coyote’s combat-proven capabilities, this new variant will provide a battlefield advantage,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. “The Coyote LE SR is a low-cost, flexible system that equips troops with a new tool to outpace constantly evolving threats.”

According to Raytheon, earlier variants of the Coyote system have been used with notable success as counter-UAS platforms, with hundreds of drones intercepted in operational settings. The new LE SR variant introduces added versatility, enabling troops to deploy it from ground, air, or maritime platforms.

This successful launch from a rotary-wing aircraft demonstrates the company’s commitment to increasing tactical reach and adaptability for forward-deployed forces. Raytheon says additional testing of the Coyote LE SR is planned throughout 2025.

Raytheon’s Coyote line is one of several systems the Department of Defense is evaluating as it looks to expand the U.S. military’s use of loitering munitions and autonomous surveillance drones for multi-domain operations.